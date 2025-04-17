Sidoti Csr Has Positive Estimate for KGEI Q1 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

KGEI stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $255.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

