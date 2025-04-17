Cormark Has Positive Outlook for Orla Mining Q1 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.