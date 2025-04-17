Q1 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Reduced by Roth Capital

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,423,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,690,000 after buying an additional 3,541,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.