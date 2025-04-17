Short Interest in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Rises By 51.5%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SNAL stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Snail had a return on equity of 136.34% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snail will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snail during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snail during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Snail during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

