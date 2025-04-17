Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:PBL Q1 Earnings

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.40. The stock has a market cap of C$502.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.63. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$17.67 and a 1-year high of C$37.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

