DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Five9

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. Five9 has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 34.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $4,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

