Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ZimVie by 338.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZimVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZimVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIMV shares. B. Riley started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

ZimVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ZimVie stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.14.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Equities analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

