Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.