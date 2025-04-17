Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

