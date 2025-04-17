Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 50.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Atkore by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $185.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

