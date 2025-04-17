Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,725 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,063,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 235,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harmonic by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after buying an additional 175,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,335,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. This trade represents a 51.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $435,457.76. This represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

