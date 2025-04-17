Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,937.50. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

UVSP stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $779.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

