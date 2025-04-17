Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,115 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Tredegar Stock Down 1.4 %

TG stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

