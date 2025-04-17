Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $8,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standex International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

