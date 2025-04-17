Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $1,263,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 92.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

BKR stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

