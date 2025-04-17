Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $336,206.97. This represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.