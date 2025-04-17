Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,451 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,616,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $166,906,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.93.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

