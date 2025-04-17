Jump Financial LLC Sells 666,860 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 564,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 666,860 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vale by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 89.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Trading Down 1.4 %

VALE opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

