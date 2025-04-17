Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,765 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 348,346 shares during the last quarter.

DUST opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

