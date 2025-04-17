Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Hubbell by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $338.89 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $299.43 and a one year high of $481.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

