Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,303 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Shares of CMA opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

