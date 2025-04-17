Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $15.83 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

