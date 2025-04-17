38,937 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.27.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.