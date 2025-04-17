Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 204.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,902.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,818.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,981.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.23.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

