Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

