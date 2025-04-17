Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Cut to Hold at Redburn Atlantic

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

