World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the quarter. World Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in World Equity ETF were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in World Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in World Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

DFAW opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. World Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $598.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

