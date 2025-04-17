Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERO. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.83.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

ERO opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.86.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.