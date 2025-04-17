Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.37.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.16, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $3,486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,289,676.49. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,756 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,250. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

