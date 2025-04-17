Desjardins Upgrades Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) to “Moderate Buy”

Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Probe Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Probe Gold stock opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.77. Probe Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77.

Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.

