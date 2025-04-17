Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 758 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,969,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 437,984 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,811,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.