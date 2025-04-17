Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,707.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS REGL opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.80.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

