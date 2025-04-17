Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $76.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

