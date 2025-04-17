Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 185,198 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185,198 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

