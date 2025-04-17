Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.20. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

