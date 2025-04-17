Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2,211.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,992 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

