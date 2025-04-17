Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 135,555 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,555 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after buying an additional 679,748 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,618,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

