Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 93,289 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

