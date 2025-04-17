BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,539 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLE opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

