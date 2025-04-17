Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

FedEx Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $203.67 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.