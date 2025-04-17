Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.