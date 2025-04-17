Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,472 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,765,000.

ISD opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

