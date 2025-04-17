Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 114.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This represents a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. This represents a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 81.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

