Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after buying an additional 905,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

