StockNews.com Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Insider Activity at LendingTree

NASDAQ TREE opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $605.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

In other news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,719.58. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.