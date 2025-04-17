Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Victory Capital stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

