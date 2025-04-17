Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stake Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 307,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

