Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

