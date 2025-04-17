Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $141,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,417,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.