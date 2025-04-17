Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases Shares of 9,415 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $15,450,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.